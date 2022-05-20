NF Railway declared in a news release issued on Thursday that Linen services in N.F. Railway-based trains have been restored. Linen distribution in all AC classes of N. F. Railway based trains was halted per Covid-19 SOP.

However, the Railway Board lifted the restriction, and N. F. Railway resumed these services in March 2022 for trains departing from Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, and Kishanganj, and in April 2022 for trains departing from Alipurduar junction.

Services for the remaining trains based out of N. F. Railway are expected to begin on June 10, 2022.