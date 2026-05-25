Assam: Retired APS officer dies after alleged assault over parking dispute in Guwahati

Retired Assam Police Service (APS) officer Girin Chandra Deka died on Sunday, May 24, after allegedly being assaulted by a youth at Ghoramara area in Guwahati, officials said.

According to reports, Deka was allegedly attacked by a youth identified as Sanjit Boro following a minor altercation over parking. The assault reportedly left the retired officer critically injured, following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment.

Despite medical intervention, Deka succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Police have detained one accused in connection with the incident. The suspect, identified as Sanjit Boro, was apprehended from Jorhat during a police operation.

Officials said the post-mortem examination of the deceased will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Monday, May 25.

The incident has triggered concern over cases of moral policing and violent vigilantism in Guwahati city. Police are continuing investigation into the matter.