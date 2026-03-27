Assam: Retired army havildar socially boycotted in Kokrajhar, Rs 5,001 fine imposed on visitors

A retired Indian Army soldier has allegedly been socially boycotted in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, prompting a formal complaint and raising concerns over social justice and community rights.

Suresh Chandra Nath, a former Havildar of the Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) division, served in the Indian Army for 26 years before retiring in 2022 and returning to his native village, Diajijiri. He had been living with his family and participating in community activities since then.

According to the family, tensions began following the inauguration of a Kali temple constructed by Nath in memory of his parents. The temple, where he also served as president of the Diajijiri Nath Society Management Committee, became the centre of controversy after local MLA Lawrence Islary, who was invited, could not attend the event. In his absence, the inauguration was carried out by Khampa Borgoyari.

Allegedly, a self-styled village headman, identified as Harish Chandra Nath, subsequently spread misinformation claiming that a Christian individual had inaugurated a temple in a Hindu village, leading to tensions.

Nath and his wife Lalita Nath alleged that multiple village meetings followed, during which he was harassed and pressured to issue a public apology. Upon his refusal, the village assembly reportedly imposed a social boycott on the family. It was also declared that anyone visiting their home would face a fine of ₹5,001.

The family further claimed that they have been denied access to basic necessities, including milk supply, and have been barred from interacting with other villagers. They also alleged repeated harassment, including late-night visits by the accused demanding money, causing significant mental distress.

After attempts at local resolution failed, Nath lodged a formal complaint at Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station through the District Sainik Welfare Office, seeking protection and legal action.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.