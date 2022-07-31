A retired army soldier, who spent much of his life serving the country, is now knocking doors to collect his entitlements.

The army soldier's hard-earned money surprisingly disappeared from his bank account after retirement.

Ratul Sonowal, a retired army soldier from Tarani village No. 2 in Merapani in Golaghat district, has lost Rs 650,000 with interest due to the negligence of the State Bank of India.

Ratul Sonuwal deposited a fixed deposit of Rs. 5 lakh with the State Bank of India Bengenakhowa branch in Golaghat town after retiring from the Indian Army in 2018.

The deposits were scheduled to mature in September 2021 in accordance with bank regulations.

But retired army soldier Ratul Sonowal was shocked when he went to the bank at the time of maturity as the total amount of the fixed deposit disappeared from his account before maturity.

Ratul complained about the incident to the manager of the bank. However, the bank manager refused to give any solution to the complaint of the retired army soldier.

The bank manager did not respond to the complaint filed by the retired army jawan and withdrew from the matter.

While Sonowal was searching for his savings, the branch manager of the bank was transferred to another area. A new manager was placed on the seat of the previous manager, who too wishes to stay away from this issue as far as possible.

After receiving no response from the bank officials, the victim, Ratul Sonowal, also informed the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the Golaghat District above the incident.

As Ratul Sonowal has not yet been able to recover his savings, he therefore is seeking the Chief Minister’s intervention into the matter.

However, the entire process has raised questions about the credibility of the State Bank of India.