Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah chaired a preliminary meeting of the Accommodation Committee at Assam House in New Delhi to review lodging arrangements for artists, invited guests and officials travelling from Assam for the concluding ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The concluding ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 29 in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Mallabaruah said the meeting focused on ensuring seamless accommodation arrangements and warm hospitality for all guests, with particular emphasis on avoiding any inconvenience during their stay.

The committee reviewed the arrangements required for the visiting artists, dignitaries and officials attending the concluding event.