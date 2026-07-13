Assam reviews APL expansion plans, explores green methanol and Bangladesh exports

Assam Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah on Monday, July 13 chaired a high-level review meeting on Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) at Janata Bhawan, with discussions centred on enhancing production, refining business strategy and expanding the company's methanol operations.

The meeting reviewed APL's growth roadmap and explored new commercial opportunities, including the potential use of methanol as a marine fuel and its long-term prospects in the energy sector.

A key focus of the discussions was the need to reduce the cost of natural gas used in methanol production. The meeting resolved to urge the Centre to facilitate lower gas prices to improve the competitiveness of APL's operations. Officials also emphasised the importance of increasing value addition to the company's product portfolio.

The review covered APL's expansion plans, including the development of green methanol production, the proposed export of methanol to Bangladesh through inland waterways, and a proposed methanol project at Deendayal Port in Gujarat.

Senior officials also reviewed the progress of the Namrup and Baitamari methanol projects as part of the company's expansion strategy.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Dr J.B. Ekka, Secretary Indira Kalita and APL Managing Director Rajneesh Gogoi, who discussed various operational and strategic aspects of the projects.

Officials informed the meeting that methanol exports to Bangladesh could commence shortly once shipping arrangements are finalised.

Borah directed APL officials to submit monthly progress reports to the state government to ensure regular monitoring of the company's performance and the implementation of its expansion plans.