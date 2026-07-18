Assam reviews CMAAA beneficiaries, only half qualify for second-phase assistance

The Assam government's flagship self-employment programme, the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA), has come under renewed scrutiny after a performance assessment found that only about half of the beneficiaries selected in the scheme's first phase had effectively utilised the financial assistance provided to them.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan on Friday, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah said that of the 25,277 beneficiaries selected under CMAAA 1.0 in 2023, only 12,976 have qualified for further financial assistance following a comprehensive evaluation. He said the beneficiaries were assessed on the basis of efficiency and eligibility, while those who did not qualify would undergo a fresh reassessment before any further decision is taken.

Borah said that the first phase of the scheme covered 25,277 beneficiaries, including 221 under the professional category comprising doctors, engineers, pharmacists, chartered accountants, MBA graduates and other qualified professionals. The remaining beneficiaries were selected under the non-professional category.

Under the scheme, non-professional beneficiaries received Rs 1 lakh each as the first instalment to establish their enterprises, while those in the professional category were provided Rs 2.5 lakh.

The minister said the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, launched on September 23, 2023, aims to encourage entrepreneurship among the state's youth, promote self-reliance and create employment opportunities through sustainable business ventures. He said the initiative is intended to strengthen Assam's entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting aspiring entrepreneurs with financial assistance and institutional backing.

Expressing concern over the review findings, Borah said the objective of the scheme could not be achieved unless beneficiaries utilised the assistance responsibly and translated it into viable enterprises. He urged recipients to treat the initiative with seriousness and ensure that the funds are used for the intended purpose.

The minister also cautioned beneficiaries against the misuse of government assistance, stating that those who fail to utilise the funds appropriately could face removal from Bihu committees. He added that banks would extend subsidies and additional financial support only after beneficiaries demonstrate tangible progress and effective implementation of their business activities.