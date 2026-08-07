Assam reviews Independence Day security, directs districts to complete preparations early

The Assam government on August 7 reviewed security and logistical preparations for Independence Day celebrations across the state, with senior officials directing district administrations to complete all arrangements well in advance and ensure smooth coordination among agencies.

The high-level meeting was jointly chaired by the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP), while co-district commissioners, district commissioners and senior superintendents of police joined via video conference.

According to the Office of the Chief Secretary, the meeting was held to "assess preparedness for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations across the state" and ensure the "safe, secure and seamless conduct of all programmes."

Officials reviewed arrangements related to venue readiness, parade management, traffic regulation, uninterrupted essential services, medical and emergency response, sanitation, media coordination and contingency planning.

Security remained the key focus of the meeting. The chief secretary's office said "particular emphasis was laid on comprehensive security arrangements", including anti-sabotage measures, enhanced surveillance of vital installations, intelligence-sharing among agencies, round-the-clock monitoring of designated venues, route sanitisation, strengthened checking mechanisms and strict adherence to security protocols.

District administrations were instructed to carry out intensive cleanliness drives, complete preparatory work ahead of schedule and convene meetings of the District Level Coordination Committees to ensure coordination among all stakeholders.

The meeting also stressed the need to honour the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters and conduct the celebrations with the "dignity, discipline and patriotic spirit befitting the occasion," the chief secretary's office said.