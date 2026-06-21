Assam reviews progress of 11 medical colleges, pushes for timely completion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 20 reviewed the progress of 11 medical colleges and hospitals under construction across the state, reiterating the government's focus on expanding healthcare infrastructure and medical education.

At a meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, Sarma assessed the status of ongoing projects and reviewed administrative preparations for four additional medical colleges and hospitals that are yet to enter the construction phase. He directed the concerned departments to ensure that all projects are completed within the stipulated timelines.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to building a strong healthcare system by expanding access to advanced, modern and affordable medical services. He stressed the need for regular monitoring of the projects and asked the Director of Medical Education to carry out periodic site inspections and closely track construction progress.

Sarma said consistent oversight would help accelerate the implementation of key healthcare and medical education projects across the state.

The review also covered the functioning and progress of BSc Nursing and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) institutes. Discussions were held on the responsibilities of Project Management Consultants engaged in upcoming medical infrastructure projects.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable development, the Chief Minister called for plantation drives within medical college campuses in coordination with the Forest Department. He said the initiative would contribute to environmental conservation while improving campus surroundings.

MLA Taranga Gogoi, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K K Dwivedi, and senior officials from the Medical Education and Research Department and the Public Works Department attended the meeting.