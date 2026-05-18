Assam reviews World Bank-backed projects worth Rs 16,648 crore

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Monday, May 18, reviewed the progress of World Bank-assisted projects worth Rs 16,648 crore being implemented across Assam, officials said.

Kota held discussions with a delegation from the World Bank led by Johannes Zutt, following directions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the Chief Secretary, the meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing World Bank-assisted projects and explored future areas of collaboration aligned with the State government’s development priorities.

Officials said Assam is currently implementing seven major externally aided projects with a cumulative outlay of Rs 16,648 crore, of which the World Bank has committed nearly Rs 13,320 crore.

The projects cover key sectors such as transport connectivity, river basin management, healthcare, school education, governance reforms and resilient infrastructure development.

During the meeting, the State government highlighted its focus on resilient infrastructure, digital governance and citizen-centric service delivery, while emphasising the role of technology-driven reforms.

The Assam government also requested greater flexibility in minimum project size norms for governance, institutional reforms and digital transformation initiatives.

Officials said the State also sought greater engagement of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support public-private partnership initiatives and infrastructure asset monetisation.

The meeting also discussed the long-term maintenance of public infrastructure created under externally aided projects, including the proposal for an asset management fund and a digital asset management information system.

The World Bank delegation appreciated the progress of ongoing projects in Assam and reaffirmed continued support for the State’s development priorities, officials said