Assam revises Mising Autonomous Council Electoral Roll schedule amid flood disruptions

The Assam State Election Commission has revised the schedule for the preparation and publication of electoral rolls for the upcoming Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) Election 2026, citing disruptions caused by the ongoing flood situation across the state.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, July 21, the Commission stated that the electoral roll preparation process could not be completed according to the earlier timeline as flood-affected areas posed significant challenges to carrying out the exercise. The revised schedule has been issued to ensure the smooth completion of the electoral roll process while providing adequate opportunity for eligible voters to register and seek corrections.

Invoking its powers under Rule 16 of the Mising Autonomous Council (Election) Rules, 2005, the Commission announced that the draft electoral roll will now be published on July 29, 2026. The last date for filing claims and objections has been fixed as August 13, while the disposal of claims and objections will be completed by August 20.

According to the revised programme, the final electoral roll for the Mising Autonomous Council Election 2026 will be published on August 24, 2026.

The Commission clarified that all other provisions and conditions contained in its earlier notification dated June 30, 2026, will remain unchanged.

The revision comes as Assam continues to grapple with recurring floods that have disrupted normal administrative functioning in several districts, prompting authorities to adjust election-related timelines to facilitate the completion of statutory procedures.