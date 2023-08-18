In a bid to empower local communities and promote sustainable farming practices, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine, Assam Government, collaboratively organized a comprehensive five-day training program on Piggery and Goatery. The training took place from August 12 to August 17 at the RHAC Tourist Lodge in Boko.

The program aimed to equip members of eight self-help groups in the Kamrup district's RHAC area with essential skills and knowledge related to efficient pig and goat farming. The closing ceremony, held on August 17, was graced by Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Rabha, who served as the chief guest.

The training initiative was a manifestation of RHAC's commitment to bolstering the agricultural sector and enhancing livelihoods within its jurisdiction. The event concluded with a significant distribution of certificates and livestock to the participants, further encouraging the adoption of advanced and scientific farming techniques.

Addressing the attendees at the event, Executive Member of RHAC, Sumit Rabha, underscored the successful execution of the training program and highlighted RHAC's financial support, which facilitated the realization of this initiative during the 2022-23 financial year.

The event garnered participation from prominent personalities, including RHAC Vice-Chairman Ramakant Rabha, Executive Members Nitesh Rabha Patgiri, Aditya Rabha, Rashmi Rabha, General Members Minti Rabha, Kalparam Rabha, Uddhav Rabha, and Kamaleshwar Dolay. Distinguished veterinarians Dr. Dibyajyoti Rabha and Dr. Hemant Kumar Deka, along with SDVO Dr. Guru Talukdar, lent their expertise to the event, which was attended by numerous locals.

Dr. Guru Talukdar, in his welcome speech, emphasized the potential for financial prosperity through goat and pig farming. He highlighted the importance of employing scientific methodologies to mitigate diseases, thereby promoting higher breeding rates and ensuring healthier livestock.

During the inauguration of the training camp, President Sumit Rabha had previously announced the distribution of pig and goat calves alongside husbandry training to 16 self-help groups across Kamrup and Goalpara districts under RHAC's purview. The endeavor aims to strengthen rural economies and boost self-sufficiency in livestock farming.

In his closing remarks, Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha underscored the practical application of the acquired knowledge and urged participants to prioritize proper feeding practices and consult veterinarians promptly in cases of illnesses. He highlighted the critical importance of maintaining animal health and discussed resources like the pig research center in Rani and the veterinary college in Khanapara.