The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections were successfully conducted on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, marking the third time the council elections have been held. The polling process proceeded smoothly across all designated 209 polling stations in Kamrup district, recording a 67.55% voter turnout.

The elections saw participation from 14 out of 16 council constituencies, as Hahim and Khulihaku constituencies had already declared their unopposed winners, Sonaram Rabha and Nagarmal Swargiary, backed by the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee and the BJP.

Polling was efficiently conducted across various stations, including:

Dakuwapara Primary School, the only polling station in Kamrup district operated by a specially-abled officer.

Boko Majolia School, designated as an ideal polling station.

Boko High School, managed exclusively by female officers.

To ensure a fair and peaceful electoral process, Kamrup District Commissioner Dev Kumar Mishra and Kamrup District Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan visited several constituencies, including Boko, to monitor the proceedings.

A total of 167,536 voters exercised their democratic rights. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Boko Council Constituency (72.41%), with the following breakdown across other constituencies:

Jarihat: 57.62%

Bandapara: 72.75%

Luki: 65.04%

Jongakhuli: 60.97%

North Bongaon: 67.96%

South Bongaon: 61.16%

Bamunigaon: 70.36%

Gowardhan: 72.47%

Pantan: 72.17%

Kulshi: 66.68%

Chandubi: 69.92%

Shilpota: 70.23%

Rani: 61.90%

The election was conducted peacefully, with no reports of violence or disruptions.

Following the completion of the voting process, all ballot boxes were securely collected and transported to the strong room in Amingaon under tight security measures, ensuring the integrity of the election process.