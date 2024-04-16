A troubling incident unfolded in the Ruhita area of Kamagaon village, situated within the Bokakhat constituency, as rhinos wreaked havoc, resulting in the destruction of a tractor belonging to the forest department.

The incident, captured on camera, has sparked concern among residents and authorities alike.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the rhinos, known for their destructive tendencies, targeted and destroyed the tractor, which the forest department utilized in their efforts to chase the rogue animals.

In an attempt to halt the rhino's rampage, forest officials inadvertently collided with the tractor, leading to its destruction.

The aftermath of the incident has left public life in disarray, with residents forced to halt their Rongali bihu celebrations due to the looming threat posed by the marauding rhinos.

The pervasive fear instilled by these animals has disrupted daily activities and instigated a sense of unease within the community.

Moreover, the confrontation resulted in serious injuries to one of the rhinos involved, further intensifying concerns over human-wildlife conflicts in the region.

As authorities assess the situation and devise strategies to mitigate further encounters, residents remain on edge, grappling with the aftermath of the recent rhino menace.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between human habitation and wildlife preservation, emphasizing the need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of both communities and wildlife in the region.