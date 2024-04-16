In a tragic turn of events, a rhinoceros has met its demise in Ruhita Chapri, sparking widespread panic among locals.

The incident unfolded earlier today, sending shockwaves through the community.

The rhino, under the watchful guard of the Golaghat forest department, was at the center of attention since dawn. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the rhino collided with a tractor belonging to a forest guard.

Details surrounding the cause of the rhino's death remain uncertain at this time.

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances leading up to the tragic incident.