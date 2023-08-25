Assam: Rhino found dead at Kaziranga National Park, horn chopped off
One-horned rhino was found dead at the Mithumari range in Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The carcass of the rhino was found lying on the ground with horn chopped off.
Advertisement
Rhino found dead at Kaziranga National Park, horn chopped off
In a tragic incident, a one-horned rhino was found dead at the Mithumari range in Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
According to sources, The carcass of the rhino was found lying on the ground without horn.
Search operations were underway to nab the killers, who have fled with the horn, as suspected by the forest official.
This is a developing story, Further deatils awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today