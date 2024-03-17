Forest officials at Kaziranga National Park in Assam found a dead rhinoceros near the riverbanks of Gai Tapu on Sunday. The carcass was spotted by local workers who then reported it to park authorities.

The forest department officials were dispatched to the location and recovered the body for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary analysis suggests that the rhino might have died of natural causes, possibly due to old age. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a detailed post-mortem examination. As the rhino's horn was intact, officials believe that poaching is not likely.

An official from the forest department said, 'The age of the animal suggests that natural causes might be responsible, but we will have to wait for the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death.'

Forest officers in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) found the carcass of a mature one-horned rhino earlier in February. The carcass was found in the Kohora range of Kaziranga, not far from Mona Beel.



