Two suspected poachers were arrested in the Bokakhat town of Assam’s Golaghat district and one rhino horn was seized from their possession.

The arrested poachers have been identified as Bhokto Bahadur Thapa and Budheshwar Shinte alias Budhai Shinte.

The Bokakhat police raided significant locations and first nabbed the smuggler named Bahadur Thapa.

Thapa hid the smuggled rhino horn inside a bag at his house in Sipahi village of Bokakhat town.

The rhino horn weighs 2 kg and 300 grams. Bahadur Thapa has been associated with rhino poaching in the past as well.

Meanwhile, based on Bahadur Thapa's confession, another rhino smuggler named Bodheshwar Shinte of the Amtenga area was nabbed by the police near the public playground.

Earlier in September 2021, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma set fire to 2479 one-horned rhino horns at Kaziranga National Park to send a message to the world that rhino horn has no medicinal value. The horns of a one-horned rhino were burned with full rites and state honor.

But the illegal smuggling of rhino horn continues to trouble parts of the state.

It needs mention here that the Bokakhat police are on the lookout for other poachers.

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