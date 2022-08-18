The forest guards patrolling in the Kaziranga National park nabbed three persons on Thursday in connection with the illegal smuggling of rhino horns during an operation.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohan Bey (Rongmonwe, Karbi Anglong), Baharul Islam (Nagaon), and Iman Ali (Nagaon). The forest department has confirmed that the arrested perspons have sold the rhino horn after finding it in the Bandardubi area of Nagaon’s Kaliabor.

Acting on a tip-off, the authorities of Kaziranga National Park detained Imam Ali at the Bandardubi area on August 15.

According to the sources, Ali found the Rhino horn on his way to collect wood logs in Bandardubi three months ago and sold it with the help of Baharul Islam and Mohan Bey. Police arrested the rest of the accused immediately after receiving the information from Ali on Wednesday.

The DFO of Kaziranga National Park has informed that the department is working relentlessly to capture all the smugglers and more offenders will get caught in the coming days.