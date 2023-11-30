Another heart-wrenching incident of rhino poaching has rocked the Kaziranga National Park. The latest case involves the death of a rhinoceros due to a shell attack.

According to Arun Vignesh, an official from the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, the lifeless body of a bull rhino was discovered this afternoon in the eastern forest area of the Kathara forest region within Kaziranga National Park. The incident occurred on the night of November 24 when a local resident named Naren Saikia reportedly killed a rhino that had strayed outside the national park. Subsequently, the wounded rhino was mercilessly attacked and killed within the park's boundaries.

The National Park authorities launched a search operation to locate the injured rhino. On November 30, a team successfully rescued the wounded rhino from the Teteliguri area of Kahora forest.

The forest department sources have confirmed that a thorough postmortem examination will be conducted on the intact carcass of the rhino on December 1 in broad daylight.