In a tragic incident, a rhino has been found dead in Kaziranga National Park victimized by poachers who callously severed its horn. The incident occurred at the Tunikati forest camp within the Budhapahar forest range.

Forest department personnel swiftly responded to the scene where the lifeless body of the rhino lay its horn ruthlessly removed by poachers. The loss of yet another rhinoceros to illegal poaching has sparked outrage and concern among conservationists and wildlife authorities.

In response to this heinous act the forest department has initiated a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this abhorrent crime against wildlife. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing threats faced by endangered species, particularly in protected areas like Kaziranga National Park.