A poaching attempt was thwarted by the proactive intervention of the Bishwanath police and forest department. On the morning of 26th October, based on an intelligence input, two individuals were arrested for planning to hunt a rhinoceros.

The arrested persons are Rasidul Haque, aged 28, and Siber Ali, aged 36. They were apprehended jointly by the Bishwanath police and the forest department.

The duo was allegedly planning to hunt the rhino in collaboration with other miscreants in Kaziranga National Park.

At the time of their arrest, they were in the process of planning, gathering, and preparing equipment for the intended hunt.

Further investigation is underway to uncover more details about the case and to apprehend the other individuals involved.

The details of the arrested persons are as follows: Rasidul Haque, 28 years old, son of Jamaluddin, from Ghiladharimuk village in Pokekati under Sootea police station, and Siber Ali, 36 years old.