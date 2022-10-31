Wild animals are often found roaming in the residential areas adjacent to the Kaziranga National Park on several occasions and in one such incident, on October 31, a huge rhinoceros was seen roaming in a village near the Kahora forest area of the park.

As per reports, a cow was also attacked and injured by the rhino who entered the fields.

Upon receiving the information of the same, the forest guards tried to chase the rhino back inside the national park.

Finally, after roaming in the village areas for several hours, the forest guards opened fire and chased the rhino back into the park.

In a similar incident, two rhinos had entered a residential area in year 2021 and were later tranquilized and rescued by forest officials.

The two rhinos who were spotted roaming near the residential areas were found to be black rhinoceros or hook-lipped rhinoceros, native to eastern and southern Africa.

Their species is known as Diceros bicornis and the species as is listed is critically endangered in its entirety.

The western black rhinoceros, which was declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature on April 3, 2021, is one of the three subspecies that have been declared extinct.

Watch the full video: