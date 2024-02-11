A body of rhino was found in the Kahora forest area of Kaziranga National Park located in the interior of the Kahora forest near Monabil.

The cause of death, as determined by authorities, is attributed to old age. The body was located close to a tourist road, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Suspicions arise as officials believe that a tiger might have been involved in the incident.

Authorities are considering the possibility of a tiger attack, as signs indicate the presence of these formidable predators near the scene. Additionally, there are markings suggesting that a tiger may have interacted with the body of a rhino.

The incident underscores the challenges and risks present in the natural habitat of Kaziranga National Park. Investigations are ongoing to gather more details and understand the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate incident.

This discovery serves as a reminder of the wild and unpredictable nature of the park's inhabitants and the need for continued efforts to ensure the safety of both wildlife and visitors in the region. Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.