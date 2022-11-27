Tourists in Kaziranga National Park are experiencing rare moments this year as the wild residents of the forested heaven have been treating the eyes of the tourists with some unexpected yet rare adventures that the people are enjoying to the fullest.

In one such rare yet thrilling experience, Kolkata-based photographer Dr Anindya Das was taken off-guard when two adult rhinos came charging toward his jeep while out for a safari ride at Kaziranga National Park on November 26.

The two rhinos were roaming around unperturbed by the presence of the jeep but after noticing, the rhinos came charging towards the vehicle.

But luckily the two rhinos passed by without harming the tourists and as a result, the jeep was saved from facing a major accident.

Photographer Das said that it was because of the promptness and intelligence of the jeep driver that they survived without an accident.

Describing that the two rhinos were just three feet away, the tourist said such incidents are rare and it is not found all the time.

Stating that they are very attracted to wildlife tourism for that reason, the tourist said, "It is a pleasure to get a taste of such an exciting, thrilling phenomenon''.