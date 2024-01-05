Rhinos have once again been spotted at the wildlife sanctuaries of Burachapori and Laokhowa. Both the wildlife sanctuaries, which had witnessed major anti-encroachment drives, have recently captured images of rhinos in their respective areas.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news that rhinos have returned to Burachapori and Laokhowa within one year of the anti-encroachment drive that carried out in these two wildlife sanctuaries.

"Happy to share that after 40 years our iconic Rhinos have returned to Laokhowa and Burachapori. They have returned within 1 year of our successful anti-encroachment operation in the region. 51.7 square km of forest cover was retrieved from the evictions in 2023," said the Assam CM.

Happy to share that after 40 years our iconic Rhinos have returned to Laokhowa and Burachapori. 🦏



They have returned within 1 year of our successful anti-encroachment operation in the region.



51.7 sq km of forest cover was retrieved from the evictions in 2023 🌳🌲 pic.twitter.com/MwAEE8aUXH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 5, 2024

Rhinos had been missing from these two wildlife sanctuaries for years amid the rising tide of encroachment. Last year, the government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma undertook a massive anti-encroachment drive in different forest areas of the state.

Now the spotting of the rhino in these areas is being seen as a success of the anti-encroachment drive.