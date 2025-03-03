A significant counter-insurgency operation has been initiated by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police in the Manabhum Reserve Forest, spanning the Namsai and Changlang districts of eastern Arunachal Pradesh.





The operation follows credible intelligence indicating the presence of a heavily armed group of eight to ten United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres within the forest.



Sange Thinley, Superintendent of Police, Namsai district, confirmed the ongoing operation, stating that strategic blockades have been established to seal off entry and exit points to the reserve forest, preventing the militants' escape.





Intelligence suggests the ULFA(I) group infiltrated Arunachal Pradesh from their bases in Myanmar, with intentions to conduct subversive activities and extortion campaigns.



Sources reveal that the group has issued extortion demands to at least eight individuals in the Chowkham area, demanding payments ranging from ₹15 lakh to ₹1 crore.





Further intelligence indicates the group's involvement in collecting a purported share from illegal poppy cultivation within the region. The joint forces are actively engaged in operations to neutralize the threat and restore security to the area.