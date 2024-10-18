In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and representatives from the Customs Preventive Force successfully recovered a significant haul of illegal substances and goods in Champhai district.

The operation took place on 16th and 17th October 2024, targeting the areas of Hmunhmeltha and Zokhathar.

The teams seized heroin no 4, illegal areca nuts, and liquor of foreign origin. The estimated value of the seized items is Rs 1 crore 40 lakh. This operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities in the region.

Authorities are continuing their investigations to trace the source of these illegal items and apprehend those responsible for their distribution.



Also Read: Myanmar man arrested with heroin worth Rs 33 lakh in Mizoram

The successful operation highlights the importance of coordinated efforts between different enforcement agencies in tackling illegal trade.

A Myanmar national was arrested in east Mizoram’s Champhai district with heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh, the Assam Rifles said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about the shipment of drugs, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police set up a check post at Zokhawthar village near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

During a thorough checking, 47 grams of heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh was seized from the possession of the accused, identified as 20-year-old Vanneihce of Kaley in Myanmar, it said.