On the first day of the Durga Puja, three Naga youths with pistols fell into the trap of the Army police at Merapani in Golaghat district on October 1, 2022.

A team of Assam Rifles arrested the Naga youths with 9 mm pistols with two live bullets during a raid from the Upper Merapani area on the Assam-Nagaland border on Saturday evening.

Apart from the pistol, the raiding army team also seized Aadhaar card, ATM card, voter card, five mobile phones, a Maruti alt vehicle number AS-01U-1223 and a motorcycle registered with AS-03-J-5423 number from the arrested youths.

The arrested youths have been identified as Marthan Audio (42), Sam Tokpi (37) and Kamleng Than (37).

The three arrested youths hail from the Bhandari area of the Wokha district of Nagaland.

The army team first handed over the arrested Naga youths to the Merapani police station but were later handed over to the Bhandari police station in Nagaland.

It is noteworthy that the Merapani area bordering Assam Nagaland has been witnessing an unusual rise in criminal activities in the recent past.