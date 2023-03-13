Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed group Hmar People's Convention (HPC) along with one auto pistol from Hmarkhawlien village, Cachar district, Assam on 13 Mar 23.

Based on specific inputs, troops of Assam Rifles along with a police representative of Lakhipur Police Station launched an operation which led to the apprehension.

The apprehended cadre along with one auto pistol was handed over to Lakhipur Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Also Read: Mizoram: Two active Kuki Chin National Army cadres arrested by Assam Rifles in Lawgtlalai district

On the other hand, Assam Rifles apprehended two cadres of the Kuki Chin National Army (KCNA) on March 10 at Hmunnuam village of Lawngtalai district in Mizoram.

The apprehended cadres out of which one is a high-ranking cadre, are both Bangladeshi nationals, who were allegedly attending a meeting of KCNA at Bungtlang in which a plan was being hatched to smuggle weapons from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

On their way back they took a halt at a location where Bangladeshi illegal immigrants have been resettled.

Assam Rifles had specific inputs about their movements and whereabouts and launched an operation which helped in nabbing the suspects.

Though both the cadres tried to run away upon being confronted, the officer and Jawan from Assam Rifles pursued and chased the suspected cadres finally nabbing them.