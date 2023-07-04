In a joint operation conducted by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles and Jirighat Police Station, a major drug seizure took place, resulting in the apprehension of an individual along with a substantial quantity of heroin. The seized drugs have an estimated value of Rs. 1.1 crore.

Acting on credible information regarding drug trafficking, the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles collaborated with representatives from Jirighat Police Station to launch the operation on July 3.

During the operation conducted in the Lalpani area, under Jirighat Police Station in Cachar District, Assam, the joint team successfully apprehended one individual in possession of 276.1 grams of heroin. The street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be Rs. 1.1 crore.

The apprehended individual, along with the confiscated contraband, was handed over to the Jirighat Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful operation adds to the recent achievements of Assam Rifles (East) in combating illegal activities in Mizoram. On July 1, a separate operation led to the recovery of 150 bags of illegal Areca nuts in the Melbuk area of Zokhawthar, along with 33 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.07 crore. These actions were carried out in coordination with the Customs Department, Zokhawthar, based on specific intelligence inputs.

An official statement from the authorities confirmed, "During the operation, 150 bags of illegal Areca nuts and 33 grams of Heroin No 4 were recovered. One individual was apprehended, and the total value of the recovered items amounted to Rs. 1,07,10,000/-. The consignment and the apprehended individual have been handed over to the Customs Department, Zokhawthar, and the Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings."