Assam Rifles on November 6 apprehended two persons for allegedly carrying arms and ammunition in the state's Dibrugarh district.

As per Assam Rifles, apprehended persons were caught with a .22 pistol, one magazine, and 4 live ammunition.

The accused have been identified as Mileswar Kisan alias Sunil (38y) and Shampad Cheruwa alias Rahul (30y).

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Arms Act and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Recently, the security forces apprehended one Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of the banned organization NSCN-K (YA) in the Longding battalion of Arunachal Pradesh.

“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ONE OGW OF NSCN-K (YA) IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH Longding Battalion of #AssamRifles on 31 Oct, in a joint operation with Longding Police apprehended an OGW of NSCN-K (YA) from Labour colony of Longding town, Arunachal Pradesh”, Assam Rifles wrote in a Twitter post.

On June 15, security forces along with police collaborated to apprehend one NSCN-K (YA) OGW in the general area of Lower Chinghan Village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, security forces apprehended one OGW of NSCN-K (YA) at Lower Chinghan Village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh, in a joint operation with state police.