Assam Rifles on October 14 arrested three ULFA cadres from Jagun in Tinsukia.

As per sources, the Assam Rifles arrested three youths from Jagun on October 13, night while they were travelling in a bus from Sivsagar to Jagun.

Notably, they were allegedly brought to Jagun with the aim of joining the banned outfit ULFA (I).

The three apprehended cadres have been identified as Swadeshi, Bijay Bowri, and Gunadhar Rajawar.

Further, all the arrested youths have been handed them over to the police and are under the custody of the Lekhapani police station.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

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