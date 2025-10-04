Assam Rifles arrests UKNA ‘senior commander’ and five militants in Manipur’s Churachandpur

The Assam Rifles has arrested a “senior commander” of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) along with five other militants during a jungle operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the operation, codenamed Operation Songkot, was launched on October 1. “Assam Rifles in a daring jungle operation apprehended senior commander SS Lt Jamkhogin Guite Lupho alias Pepsi of the United Kuki National Army,” the statement said.

Officials added that five other militants were also taken into custody. The Assam Rifles described the arrests as a major blow to the UKNA, stating: “The successful operation has dealt a crippling setback to UKNA’s networks in Churachandpur and Jiribam, reaffirming Assam Rifles’ relentless commitment to peace and security in the region.”

Security officials in Manipur said the arrested UKNA commander is allegedly involved in the killing of four Meiteis, including a father and son, in Bishnupur district in January 2024.

The arrests come amid continuing ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kuki-Zo groups, which has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023.