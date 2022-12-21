In a major breakthrough, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Tirap Police apprehended one cadre of ULFA (I) from Noglo village of Lazu circle, on December 21, 2022.

As per own sources, the troops of Assam Rifles discerned the pinpoint location of the insurgent as he was subsequently apprehended by the joint team of Security Forces.

The apprehended cadre of ULFA (I) has been identified as Self Styled Sergeant Major Biju Bagti alias Priobrat Asom, a resident of Dibrugarh.

The individual is an active cadre of ULFA (I) and the cadre was from the Hachi camp in Myanmar.

It is reported that the arrested person was trying to cross Indo-Myanmar Border on December 21, 2022, to reach Upper Assam of areas close to the Arunachal- Assam Border, at a time when extortion in the area is rampant.

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As per sources he had come to collect an extortion amount from over-ground workers of ULFA (I) following which a joint team of Security Forces discerned a suspect moving from Indo-Myanmar Border towards Noglo village. He was challenged by the Security Forces personnel which he tried to flee.

The joint team immediately carried out a search of the area and apprehended him from one of the jhum huts at 0700 hours.

This year itself four cadres of ULFA (I) have been apprehended by the Security Forces from the area.

The apprehension of the cadre is a major blow to the proscribed group which is carrying out anti-national activities from camps located across the Indo-Myanmar Border.