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Assam Rifles averts major security threat with recovery of five IEDs in Tengnoupal, explosives neutralised

Assam Rifles averts major security threat with recovery of five IEDs in Tengnoupal, explosives neutralised

A major threat was successfully averted after Assam Rifles personnel recovered five live Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a routine patrol on the Pengpalep–Lokchao axis in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

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Assam Rifles averts major security threat with recovery of five IEDs in Tengnoupal, explosives neutralised
Story highlights
  • Assam Rifles found five IEDs during a patrol in Manipur.
  • IEDs were hidden in a bunker along a strategic route.
  • Bomb Disposal Squad neutralised the active IEDs safely.

A major threat was successfully averted after Assam Rifles personnel recovered five live Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a routine patrol on the Pengpalep–Lokchao axis in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.


The troops noticed an unusual underground structure while conducting area domination operations on Friday. A detailed search led to the discovery of a specially constructed bunker that concealed the explosive devices.


A Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately deployed to the location. Upon inspection, the team confirmed that all five IEDs were active and posed a severe risk to public safety and security personnel. 


The explosives were subsequently neutralised in a controlled operation, and the area was thoroughly sanitised to ensure no further threats remained.


Security forces believe the recovery has prevented a potentially devastating incident in the region, particularly amid ongoing tensions and sporadic insurgent activities.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Nov 30, 2025
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