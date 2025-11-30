Assam Rifles averts major security threat with recovery of five IEDs in Tengnoupal, explosives neutralised
A major threat was successfully averted after Assam Rifles personnel recovered five live Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a routine patrol on the Pengpalep–Lokchao axis in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.
- Assam Rifles found five IEDs during a patrol in Manipur.
- IEDs were hidden in a bunker along a strategic route.
- Bomb Disposal Squad neutralised the active IEDs safely.
A major threat was successfully averted after Assam Rifles personnel recovered five live Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a routine patrol on the Pengpalep–Lokchao axis in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.
The troops noticed an unusual underground structure while conducting area domination operations on Friday. A detailed search led to the discovery of a specially constructed bunker that concealed the explosive devices.
A Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately deployed to the location. Upon inspection, the team confirmed that all five IEDs were active and posed a severe risk to public safety and security personnel.
The explosives were subsequently neutralised in a controlled operation, and the area was thoroughly sanitised to ensure no further threats remained.
Security forces believe the recovery has prevented a potentially devastating incident in the region, particularly amid ongoing tensions and sporadic insurgent activities.
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