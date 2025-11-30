Assam Rifles averts major security threat with recovery of five IEDs in Tengnoupal, explosives neutralised

A major threat was successfully averted after Assam Rifles personnel recovered five live Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a routine patrol on the Pengpalep–Lokchao axis in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.



The troops noticed an unusual underground structure while conducting area domination operations on Friday. A detailed search led to the discovery of a specially constructed bunker that concealed the explosive devices.



A Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately deployed to the location. Upon inspection, the team confirmed that all five IEDs were active and posed a severe risk to public safety and security personnel.



The explosives were subsequently neutralised in a controlled operation, and the area was thoroughly sanitised to ensure no further threats remained.



Security forces believe the recovery has prevented a potentially devastating incident in the region, particularly amid ongoing tensions and sporadic insurgent activities.