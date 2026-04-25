Assam Rifles busts narco-arms module in Silchar, one held

In a major crackdown in Assam, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with Cachar Police and a Field Intelligence Team, busted a narco-arms module in Bhaskhandi area of Silchar based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the operation, security forces recovered a pistol with ammunition and a scooty used for transporting narcotics concealed inside soap cases. A total of approximately 377.4 grams of suspected narcotics was seized, out of which 108 grams tested positive.

Officials estimated the market value of the seized contraband at around Rs 64 lakh.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the case. The accused, along with the recovered items, has been handed over to Cachar Police for further investigation.