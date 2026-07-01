Assam Rifles, Cachar Police seize narcotics worth Rs 9.5 crore in Cachar; two women arrested

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the Northeast, the Assam Rifles Srikona Battalion, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, seized narcotics worth an estimated Rs 9.5 crore near Tollengram in Assam's Cachar district on June 30.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces recovered 30,000 Yaba tablets and 535 grams of Heroin No. 4 during the operation.

Officials said the narcotics had been ingeniously concealed inside jars filled with red chillies in an attempt to evade detection. However, alert personnel successfully uncovered the hidden contraband.

Two women from Tollen Village in Manipur's Tamenglong district were apprehended at the spot and taken into custody. They were later handed over to Cachar Police for further investigation.

The operation marks the latest in a series of successful anti-smuggling actions by security agencies in the region. A day earlier, authorities had seized Yaba tablets and heroin worth around Rs 5 crore, while illegal foreign cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 2.8 crore were also recovered in another operation.

Officials said the latest seizure highlights the close coordination between the Assam Rifles, Cachar Police, and the Customs Department in dismantling narcotics and smuggling networks operating in the Northeast.

The Assam Rifles reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug trafficking and safeguarding the region from the menace of narcotics through sustained joint operations with law enforcement agencies.