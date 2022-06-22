In a massive crackdown against insurgency activities, in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, Assam Rifles captured an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U). According to Assam Rifles, a coordinated operation to capture the OGW was initiated on June 19 in the general vicinity of Lower Chinghan Village in Tirap District.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Rifles apprised of the same and said, "ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ONE OGW OF NSCN (U) IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH #AssamRifles, on 19 June, in a joint operation with state Police apprehended one OGW of NSCN (U) from Senua Village, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh."

The arrested individual has been handed over to Laju Police for further investigation.