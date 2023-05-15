Assam Rifles carried out an air evacuation of 96 stranded people from Phaisenjang, near the Indo-Myanmar Border in Chandel District on 15 May 23.

According to the sources, all 96 persons were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles Camp since the onset of clashes on 04 May.

Owing to the remoteness of Assam Rifles Camp and keeping the comfort of the locals supreme, air evacuation using AirForce MI 17 helicopters was considered inescapable.

It needs mention here that security, medical, food, accommodation as also telecommunication needs for interaction with their kith and kin back home were met during the stay with Assam Rifles.