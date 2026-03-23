Assam Rifles Commanders Conference held in Shillong on March 23

The Assam Rifles Commanders Conference was held at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong, on March 23, under the chairmanship of Vikas Lakhera.

The conference saw participation from formation commanders, battalion commanders, and staff officers from various units and headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera commended the force for its professionalism and performance under challenging conditions. He stressed the importance of maintaining security along the Indo-Myanmar border and in sensitive regions, urging personnel to remain prepared for emerging security challenges.

Key discussions during the conference focused on enhancing operational capability and combat readiness. Deliberations included the induction of next-generation weapons and equipment, sharing best practices, and strengthening training and skill development across formations.

During the event, the Rajbhasha Shield Yojana awards were also presented, with 23 Assam Rifles securing the first position, followed by 28 Assam Rifles in second place and 34 Assam Rifles in third.

The Director General appreciated the efforts of commanders in maintaining peace and stability in their areas of responsibility and called for continued vigilance in view of the evolving security environment.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold operational excellence and strengthen the force’s preparedness across all domains.