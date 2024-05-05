The 7th Assam Rifles recently marked the 33rd anniversary of Operation Dudhi, a historic milestone in India's security history, with a solemn ceremony held to honor the bravery and sacrifices of its heroes. Operation Dudhi, conducted in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 5, 1991, remains unparalleled as the most successful counter-insurgency operation ever undertaken by Indian security forces.

During the operation, led by Nb Sub Padam Bahadur Chhetri and his team of 14 jawans, a remarkable feat was achieved with the neutralization of 72 terrorists, the apprehension of 13 others, and the seizure of 118 weapons, primarily AK-47 series rifles. This display of exceptional courage and valor exemplified the ethos of the Assam Rifles.

To commemorate this historic event, all soldiers involved in Operation Dudhi were invited to Assam Rifles, where they were felicitated once again for their extraordinary contribution to national security. Lt. Gen PC Nair, the Directorate General of Assam Rifles, presided over the event, offering an opportunity to interact with retired Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (OR) who participated in the operation.

Operation Dudhi, a testament to the effectiveness of small-team-led operations, showcased exemplary leadership and bravery amidst challenging circumstances. Nb Sub Padam Bahadur Chhetri was honored with the prestigious Kirti Chakra for his outstanding leadership, while Rifleman Ram Kumar Arya and Rifleman Kameshwar Prasad made the ultimate sacrifice, upholding the highest traditions of the force.

The commemorative ceremony, held at the Battalion in Ghaspani, saw heroes from various parts of India and Nepal gather to share their experiences and inspire others. A wreath-laying ceremony paid homage to the fallen soldiers, followed by interactions with Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen, Veernaris (wives of soldiers), and their families.

Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, DG AR, lauded the unwavering commitment and bravery displayed by the soldiers during Operation Dudhi, emphasizing how their actions continue to inspire generations. The interaction between Gen Nair, Mrs. Nair, and the Ex-Servicemen further strengthened the bond between the forces and the heroes who have served the nation with valor and dedication.

The ceremony not only honored the legacy of Operation Dudhi but also served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by brave soldiers in the service of the nation.