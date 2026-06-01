Assam Rifles conducts tree plantation drive in Tinsukia, 150 people participate

Assam Rifles organised a tree plantation drive at Jagun in Assam’s Tinsukia district on June 1 to promote environmental awareness and conservation.

The programme witnessed active participation from Assam Rifles personnel and local residents, who planted saplings in and around the area to encourage environmental protection and ecological sustainability.

A total of 150 people, including ex-servicemen, officials from the Forest Department, members of the Assam Gorkha Students Union, school students and local residents, took part in the initiative.

The drive highlighted the importance of maintaining ecological balance and spreading awareness about environmental preservation. Participants were encouraged to contribute towards a greener and healthier environment through collective action.

The initiative was widely appreciated by local residents and also helped strengthen civil-military relations in the region. Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to community welfare and environmental conservation through such outreach programmes.