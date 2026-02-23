Assam Rifles DG briefs Manipur CM on security situation

Director General of the Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, called on Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at Manipur Bhawan on Sardar Patel Marg in New Delhi on February 22, and briefed him on the force’s activities in the state.

During the meeting, Lt Gen Lakhera apprised the Chief Minister of the operational preparedness and civic action initiatives undertaken by the country’s oldest paramilitary force in Manipur. The Assam Rifles is responsible for guarding the Indo-Myanmar border and plays a crucial role in maintaining security in the Northeast.

The Chief Minister lauded the Assam Rifles for its contribution towards restoration of peace and normalcy in the state and acknowledged its continued efforts in ensuring stability along the border areas.



The Assam Rifles has been actively engaged in counter-insurgency operations, border management and civic action programmes across Manipur. In addition to maintaining vigil along the Indo-Myanmar border, the force regularly conducts area domination exercises, intelligence-based operations and community outreach initiatives aimed at strengthening trust between security agencies and local populations. Its role has been particularly significant in the wake of recent ethnic unrest, with coordinated efforts focused on restoring stability and supporting civil administration in vulnerable areas.