The Director General of Assam Rifles embarked on a visit to Nepal from April 8th to April 13th, 2024, to recognize and appreciate the contributions of Assam Rifles Veterans residing in Nepal. The visit was marked by various events focused on addressing the welfare of these veterans and their families.

A series of Ex-Servicemen Rallies were organized in Pokhara, Dharan, and Kathmandu, dedicated specifically to Assam Rifles Veterans and Veer Naris (war widows). These rallies provided a platform for veterans to come together, interact with senior Assam Rifles officials, and raise issues concerning their welfare.

During the visit, Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Directorate General Assam Rifles, along with staff officers responsible for grievance redressal, actively participated in these rallies, listening to the concerns and suggestions of the veterans. The events aimed to foster camaraderie and address the diverse needs of the Ex-Servicemen community in Nepal.

A significant highlight of the visit was a meeting between Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair and General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of the Nepal Army. Discussions during this meeting centered around enhancing welfare and support systems for Ex-Servicemen in Nepal, strengthening the longstanding bond between the armed forces of India and Nepal.

The visit also shed light on the sizable Assam Rifles pensioner community in Nepal, numbering around 15 thousand including Service pensioners and family pensioners. This revelation underscores the deep-rooted ties between India and Nepal, particularly in the realm of defense and veteran affairs.

Furthermore, the Director General Assam Rifles had a fruitful meeting with Shri Naveen Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration and support for Ex-Servicemen and their families in the region.

The official visit of the Director General Assam Rifles to Nepal not only highlighted the enduring friendship between India and Nepal but also reaffirmed the commitment to the well-being and welfare of ex-servicemen who have served with dedication and valor in Assam Rifles.