In their endeavour to promote women's empowerment, the Assam Rifles on the occasion of International Women’s Day, carried out a campaign spanning multiple villages of the TCL region, to distribute solar lanterns to needy girl students of the remote villages.

Owing to their remote location, lack of education and negligible employment opportunities, the residents of these villages become vulnerable to being coerced by inimical elements for recruitment in militant outfits.



Furthermore, these villages are nestled in the folds of the Patkai ranges and are prone to heavy rainfall and wind storms for an extensive part of the year resulting in frequent power outages.

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620 solar lanterns were distributed to girl students of the TCL region at Jairampur, Changlang, Miao, Khonsa and Longding. The provision of solar lanterns to the girl students will ensure that they can study even during frequent power outages. It will motivate the girls to pursue their education seriously without any hindrances of power cuts.

It is noteworthy that Assam Rifles has been proactively involved in assisting the youth of the TCL region by providing skill development, and infra-development platforms to give them opportunities for holistic development.

A number of infrastructure and self-sustaining employment initiatives have been undertaken by the Assam Rifles to enhance the quality of life of the villagers. The wholehearted effort of the Assam Rifles has been widely appreciated by the villagers, students and District Administration officials.

The same will go a long way in garnering the confidence of locals in Security Forces and establishing peace in the insurgency-affected districts of South Arunachal Pradesh.