Assam Rifles, DRI seize 109.2 kg Yaba worth Rs 327 crore in Hailakandi

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Silchar, seized 109.2 kg of Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 327 crore in Assam's Hailakandi district, officials said. The seizure was made during a joint operation in the Ramnathpur area between September 15 and 16.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles and DRI personnel launched the coordinated operation and recovered 546 packets containing Yaba tablets with a combined weight of 109.2 kg.

The operation also led to the seizure of two trucks, a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card and a driving licence. One person was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The agencies described the recovery as one of the largest Yaba seizures in the region. The contraband is suspected to have been part of an organised narcotics trafficking network involved in inter-state movement.

The arrested person, along with the seized narcotics, vehicles and other recovered items, was handed over to the DRI, Silchar, for further investigation and legal action.

The operation highlights the coordination between Assam Rifles and the DRI in acting on intelligence inputs and disrupting the movement of illegal narcotics.