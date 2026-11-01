Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Silchar, seized 20 kg of crystal methamphetamine valued at approximately ₹40 crore in Dholai Bazar in Assam’s Cachar district, officials said.

The operation was conducted on October 30 following specific intelligence inputs. The joint team intercepted a suspected narcotics consignment and apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in its transportation.

A search led to the recovery of 20 packets containing approximately 20 kg of crystal methamphetamine, along with three mobile phones and two vehicles.

According to a preliminary assessment, the consignment originated in Mizoram and was being routed through Silchar, allegedly for onward transportation to other parts of mainland India.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized drugs, mobile phones and vehicles, were handed over to DRI Silchar for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles described the recovery as the first-ever seizure of crystal methamphetamine by the force, stating that the operation had dealt a significant blow to organised synthetic drug trafficking networks.

The seizure was carried out through coordinated action between Assam Rifles and DRI, based on intelligence inputs and surveillance.