Assam Rifles, DRI seize narcotics worth Rs 168 crore in Cachar

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Silchar, seized Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 168 crore during a joint operation in Assam’s Cachar district, officials said.

The operation was carried out on the night of August 25-26 at Jujhang Pahar in Lakhipur.

Security personnel recovered 5.6 lakh Yaba tablets weighing around 60 kg and arrested one alleged drug peddler. A Tata truck allegedly used to transport the consignment was also seized.

According to officials, the consignment is suspected to have originated in Manipur and was being transported towards Assam along National Highway 37.

The seizure is being seen as a major disruption to an inter-state narcotics trafficking network operating along the route.

Assam Rifles said the operation underscored its efforts to identify and disrupt drug-trafficking corridors in the Northeast.