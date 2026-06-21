Assam Rifles, DRI seize poppy seeds worth Rs 1.31 crore in Assam’s Cachar district

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation conducted with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized a large consignment of poppy seeds valued at approximately Rs 1.31 crore in Assam’s Cachar district, officials said on Sunday, June 21.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the alleged trafficking of contraband in the district.

According to officials, the joint team intercepted a vehicle transporting the consignment along the Silchar Bypass Road late on the evening of June 20. During the operation, authorities recovered 8,764 kilograms of poppy seeds estimated to be worth ₹1.31 crore.

Two residents of Silchar were apprehended in connection with the case. The authorities also seized one Tata truck used for transportation and two mobile handsets.

The recovered consignment, along with the detained individuals and seized materials, has been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles and DRI have been conducting sustained anti-contraband operations across the region as part of efforts to disrupt and dismantle trafficking networks. Officials stated that the latest seizure marks a significant development in ongoing enforcement measures aimed at curbing illegal trafficking activities in the Northeast.